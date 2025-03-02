Two local girls place at state wrestling: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls wrestling

Two locals place at state: In Saturday’s state wrestling meet in Bloomington, Erie-Prophetstown junior Michelle Naftzger secured a fifth-place medal at 130 pounds. She won her first match by major decision before dropping a 3-2 decision to Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher. Naftzger then won a 7-2 decision and 11-1 major decision before falling 10-2 in the consolation semifinals. She met Rohrbacher again in the fifth-place watch, winning by medical forfeit.

At 155, Rock Falls freshman Akira Schick took sixth after falling by pin in the fifth-place match to Oaklawn senior Charvelle Mclain. She won three straight consolation matches after dropping her opener. Schick had wins by 18-0 technical fall and two pins to reach the fifth-place match.

At 105, Newman’s Blair Grennan came a match away from wrestling for a medal after dropping a 10-4 decision. She won by pin in her first consolation match after falling 20-6 in her semifinal match. The sophomore won her first match by pin.

Boys wrestling

Tolono Unity 40, Oregon 35: The Haws fell just short in the Class 1A state dual quarterfinals on Friday. Unity fell 33-30 to Vandalia in Saturday’s semifinals.

Finishing their season with a win on the mat were Briggs Sellers by pin at 285 and Jordan Lowe by tech fall at 106. Oregon’s Josiah Perez (113), Isaiah Perez (120), Preston LaBay (126) and Nelson Benesh (132) won by forfeit.

Boys swimming

Porter closes season at state: Rock Falls senior and Sterling co-op swimmer Conner Porter clocked a 1:49.06 in the 200-yard freestyle in Friday’s semifinals. He finished short of advancing to the finals, taking 32nd.