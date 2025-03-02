East Coloma-Nelson school district to hold kindergarten roundup March 12 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School District 20 will host its 2024-25 kindergarten roundup from 4 to 6 p.m. March 12.

Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 and a school district resident. Parents also must bring their child’s birth certificate and proof of residency, including a utility bill, rent receipt or property tax statement. The registration event will help the school district prepare for the upcoming school year.

East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School is located at 1602 Dixon Ave. in Rock Falls.

For information, call 815-625-4400.