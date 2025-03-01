Whiteside Forum meets March 2 in Morrison

MORRISON – The Whiteside Forum has rescheduled its book discussion of “Breakfast with Seneca: A Stoic Guide to the Art of Living” for Sunday, March 2, at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 2 p.m. The discussion will be led by Dr. Jessa Roisen, a professor of philosophy at St. Ambrose University.

This event is free and open to anyone with an interest in what a good life is and how to live it, even if you have not read the book.

For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by text at 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.