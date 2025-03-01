March 01, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Ryan Bivins and Aaron Simonton, Dixon Police

By John Sahly
Owen Wilhite, 7, shows Dixon officer Ryan Bivins a Lego set Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at Dixon Walmart.

File photo: Owen Wilhite, 7, shows Dixon officer Ryan Bivins a Lego set Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at Dixon Walmart. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Ryan Bivins and Aaron Simonton, Dixon Police Department" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for February 28 features Dixon Police Department Sergeant Ryan Bivins talking about the return of the Honor Guard division of Dixon Police, which will participate in events such as parades and special activities.

We also spoke with Dixon Police Sergeant Aaron Simonton discussing the training involved in the “Active Shooter Response” area of law enforcement which also included other area units participating, plus a look at the continual training in many areas that involves extra time spent in the routine of law enforcement daily.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.