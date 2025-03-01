Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Ryan Bivins and Aaron Simonton, Dixon Police

The TALK-LINE interview for February 28 features Dixon Police Department Sergeant Ryan Bivins talking about the return of the Honor Guard division of Dixon Police, which will participate in events such as parades and special activities.

We also spoke with Dixon Police Sergeant Aaron Simonton discussing the training involved in the “Active Shooter Response” area of law enforcement which also included other area units participating, plus a look at the continual training in many areas that involves extra time spent in the routine of law enforcement daily.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.