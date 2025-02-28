Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy Jackson, Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon

The TALK-LINE interview for February 27 featured the Marketing Manager at Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon, Andy Jackson, along with Stevie Renee Carney, SUPR Recovery Support Specialist who discussed her area concerning Substance Use Prevention and Recovery with her team working in area.

Jackson discussed a new fundraiser for Sinnissippi taking place in May called “Gathering For Good” at the Dixon Elks Lodge featuring entertainment, food, dessert auction and silent auction plus a focus on February-American Heart Month and the association between heart problems and depression.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.