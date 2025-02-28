February 27, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy Jackson, Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon

By John Sahly
Sinnissippi Centers

Sinnissippi Centers (Shaw Local News Network)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Andy Jackson, Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for February 27 featured the Marketing Manager at Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon, Andy Jackson, along with Stevie Renee Carney, SUPR Recovery Support Specialist who discussed her area concerning Substance Use Prevention and Recovery with her team working in area.

Jackson discussed a new fundraiser for Sinnissippi taking place in May called “Gathering For Good” at the Dixon Elks Lodge featuring entertainment, food, dessert auction and silent auction plus a focus on February-American Heart Month and the association between heart problems and depression.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.