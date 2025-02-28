Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces Super Bowl enforcement campaign results

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the results of its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” Super Bowl enforcement campaigns.

The campaign was from Feb. 7 through 10.

The sheriff’s office issued six seat belt citations and made no DUI arrests. The office also issued two distracted driving citations, made a driving-while-license-suspended arrest, and issued three other moving citations. The campaign’s goal was to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure drivers buckle up and follow traffic laws.

The enforcement campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.