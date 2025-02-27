February 27, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Widolff is Newman High School’s student of the month for February

By Charlene Bielema
Wyatt Widolff

Wyatt Widolff (Photo provided by Wyatt Widolff)

STERLING – Wyatt Widolff has been named student of the month for February at Newman Central Catholic High School.

He is the son of Gerard and Heather Widolff and has a sister, Gianna.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Two classes that I really find engaging are AP Calculus and Advanced PE. Both classes challenge me, pushing me to excel as a student. They also demand effort, focus and discipline in mind and body. Each class will provide me with valuable knowledge in preparation for my future.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school, I plan on attending Hillsdale College to run track and field. I plan to major in actuarial science or economics, but I am still very open to other options.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurricular activities is my role as a BLIND leader. BLIND is an opportunity for older students to help transition new students into their high school. In BLIND, you build lasting impressions that never die, and I really cherish the friendships that I have made from the program. Another extracurricular that I am passionate about is Newman’s math team. Getting together with some friends and participating in something other than sports and homework is a very fun and unique experience. Plus, I have just always loved math and enjoy learning new things.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: A notable memory that I have from high school was going on the Kairos retreat my junior year. Kairos is a four-day religious retreat that all students are sent on during junior year. I cannot share specific details about this retreat because we keep it private in order for future juniors to receive the full “Kairos experience.” The retreat was a very impactful experience in my life, and greatly strengthened my relationship with God, myself and others. Since then, I have become a Kairos leader and will lead the juniors in this year’s retreat.

What is your hope for the future?: When I am older, I hope to travel the world, experiencing everything I can, and to make a positive impact where I go. I also hope that my parents are wrong when they say, “Your time will come,” and I will just stay young forever. I am excited for what the future will bring.

Have a Question about this article?
Sauk ValleyEducationNewman Central Catholic Preps
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.