Widolff is Newman High School’s student of the month for February

STERLING – Wyatt Widolff has been named student of the month for February at Newman Central Catholic High School.

He is the son of Gerard and Heather Widolff and has a sister, Gianna.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Two classes that I really find engaging are AP Calculus and Advanced PE. Both classes challenge me, pushing me to excel as a student. They also demand effort, focus and discipline in mind and body. Each class will provide me with valuable knowledge in preparation for my future.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school, I plan on attending Hillsdale College to run track and field. I plan to major in actuarial science or economics, but I am still very open to other options.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurricular activities is my role as a BLIND leader. BLIND is an opportunity for older students to help transition new students into their high school. In BLIND, you build lasting impressions that never die, and I really cherish the friendships that I have made from the program. Another extracurricular that I am passionate about is Newman’s math team. Getting together with some friends and participating in something other than sports and homework is a very fun and unique experience. Plus, I have just always loved math and enjoy learning new things.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: A notable memory that I have from high school was going on the Kairos retreat my junior year. Kairos is a four-day religious retreat that all students are sent on during junior year. I cannot share specific details about this retreat because we keep it private in order for future juniors to receive the full “Kairos experience.” The retreat was a very impactful experience in my life, and greatly strengthened my relationship with God, myself and others. Since then, I have become a Kairos leader and will lead the juniors in this year’s retreat.

What is your hope for the future?: When I am older, I hope to travel the world, experiencing everything I can, and to make a positive impact where I go. I also hope that my parents are wrong when they say, “Your time will come,” and I will just stay young forever. I am excited for what the future will bring.