February 26, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark

By John Sahly
Jeanne Jailor of Rock Falls, holds up an American flag during a protest Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, on the First Avenue bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls.

Jeanne Jailor of Rock Falls, holds up an American flag during a protest Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, on the First Avenue bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls. (Katie Holloway)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark on Whiteside County protests and more" on Spreaker.

The Talk-Line interview for February 26 was with Shaw Local News. The editor of the Dixon Telegraph and Sterling Gazette, Charlene Bielema, and reporter Brandon Clark discuss the recent protests being staged in Whiteside County concerning immigration and other national issues, the opening of the newly remodeled Dixon Historic Theater, Coloma Township Board resignations and replacements, and criminal court proceedings in Lee and Whiteside counties.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioSauk ValleyLee CountyWhiteside County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.