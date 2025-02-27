Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark

Jeanne Jailor of Rock Falls, holds up an American flag during a protest Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, on the First Avenue bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls. (Katie Holloway)

The Talk-Line interview for February 26 was with Shaw Local News. The editor of the Dixon Telegraph and Sterling Gazette, Charlene Bielema, and reporter Brandon Clark discuss the recent protests being staged in Whiteside County concerning immigration and other national issues, the opening of the newly remodeled Dixon Historic Theater, Coloma Township Board resignations and replacements, and criminal court proceedings in Lee and Whiteside counties.

