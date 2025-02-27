February 27, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Newman to face Eastland for regional title: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

By Drake Lansman
Forreston's Kendall Erdmann (13) pushes the ball up the court against Peru St. Bede on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at the 1A Amboy Regional at Amboy High School. Erdmann scored 25 points in the Cardinals' 67-56 win.

Forreston's Kendall Erdmann (13) pushes the ball up the court against Peru St. Bede on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at the Class 1A Amboy Regional at Amboy High School. Erdmann scored 25 points in the Cardinals' 67-56 win. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Class 1A regional semifinals

Newman 70, Galva 66: The fifth-seeded Comets won a thriller over fourth-seeded Galva to advance to the 7 p.m. Friday West Carroll Regional final.

George Jungerman scored 18 points, John Rowzee and Garret Matznick each scored 14 and Evan Bushman had 13 in the win. Bushman hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give Newman a 68-65 lead. The Comets outscored Galva 24-18 in the fourth quarter to hold on.

Forreston 67, St. Bede 56: The third-seeded Cardinals led after every quarter and advanced to the Amboy Regional final at 7 p.m. on Friday against Annawan. Kendall Erdmann led Forreston with 25 points, Connor Politsch and Mikey Probst had 13 and Brendan Greenfield scored 11 with 12 rebounds in the win.

Image 1 of 11
Forreston's Kendall Erdmann (13) draws contact from Peru St. Bede's Kaden Nauman (2) and Haden Huenenburg (5) as he drives to the basket on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at the 1A Amboy Regional at Amboy High School. Erdmann scored 25 points in the Cardinals' 67-56 win.

Forreston's Kendall Erdmann (13) draws contact from Peru St. Bede's Kaden Nauman (2) and Haden Huenenburg (5) as he drives to the basket on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at the 1A Amboy Regional at Amboy High School. Erdmann scored 25 points in the Cardinals' 67-56 win. (Earleen Hinton)

Eastland 50, Fulton 24: Eastland rolled to the West Carroll Regional final to face Newman as Adam Awender and Peyton Spears each scored 15 points and Parker Krogman had nine. The Cougars led 34-11 at halftime. Landen Leu led the Steamers with eight points.

Annawan 66, Amboy 42: The Clippers fell to the second-seeded Braves to finish 13-19. Amboy was coming off its first postseason win since 2018.

Have a Question about this article?
PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSA
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.