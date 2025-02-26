Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Cathy Reglin, Lee County Council on Aging

File Photo: Lee County Council on Aging's annual Lee County Senior Spelling Bee at the Post House Community Center in Dixon. Participants included (from left) Cathy Reglin, second place; Elinor Kugler; Lynn Camery, first place; and Joanne Sheridan. Camery won for the second year in a row, correctly spelling kinesiology. Photo submitted by Camery.

The TALK-LINE interview for February 25 was with the trips coordinator of the Lee County Council on Aging, Cathy Reglin.

Reglin discusses the schedule of upcoming events including a free breakfast, game show day and a special meeting gathering information on what members would like to see happen at LCCOA plus motor-coach trips planned to Colorado, the Black Hills of South Dakota, Myrtle Beach, Florida and a plane trip to New York City.

