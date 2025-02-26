Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Cathy Reglin, Lee County Council on Aging

The TALK-LINE interview for February 25 was with the trips coordinator of the Lee County Council on Aging, Cathy Reglin.
Reglin discusses the schedule of upcoming events including a free breakfast, game show day and a special meeting gathering information on what members would like to see happen at LCCOA plus motor-coach trips planned to Colorado, the Black Hills of South Dakota, Myrtle Beach, Florida and a plane trip to New York City.
Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.
We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.