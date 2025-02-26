February 25, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Cathy Reglin, Lee County Council on Aging

By John Sahly
Lee County Council on Aging's annual Lee County Senior Spelling Bee was March 22 at the Post House Community Center in Dixon. Participants included (from left) Cathy Reglin, second place; Elinor Kugler; Lynn Camery, first place; and Joanne Sheridan. Camery won for the second year in a row, correctly spelling kinesiology. Photo submitted by Camery.

Listen to "Talk-Line: Cathy Reglin, Lee County Council on Aging" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for February 25 was with the trips coordinator of the Lee County Council on Aging, Cathy Reglin.

Reglin discusses the schedule of upcoming events including a free breakfast, game show day and a special meeting gathering information on what members would like to see happen at LCCOA plus motor-coach trips planned to Colorado, the Black Hills of South Dakota, Myrtle Beach, Florida and a plane trip to New York City.

