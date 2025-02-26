Dixon, Sterling set for rematch for sectional title on Thursday

Dixon's Hallie Williamson (left) and Sterling's Madison Austin battle for a rebound. Dixon and Sterling played in the third-place game of the Dixon Girls KSB Holiday Basketball Classic this past December. Sterling won the matchup 44-18. (Brian Hurley)

Class 3A Boylan Catholic Sectional final

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Advancing: The winner will face either Morton or Washington in the Class 3A Rochelle Supersectional at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Noteworthy: This is the first time Dixon and Sterling have met at the sectional level. Sterling leads the all-time postseason series 8-7. In the final Associated Press Class 3A poll, Sterling was No. 5 and Dixon was No. 7. Washington (31-1) was No. 1.

About the Duchesses: The co-Big Northern Conference champions are trying to win back-to-back sectional titles for the first time since 1989-90. They have not won 30 games since finishing third in the state in 1982.

Dixon continued to use a smothering defense in a 40-30 win over Kaneland Tuesday. Kaneland did not reach 10 points until midway through the third quarter.

In a 44-18 loss to Sterling in December, Hallie Williamson and Ahmyrie McGowan said their team simply did not make shots. Coach Luke Ravlin said Thursday will be a challenge.

“Sterling’s got a lot of good things going on. That’s a great team,” Ravlin said. “We’ll have to play a great game, and we’ll be ready to do it. I know they will, too.”

About the Golden Warriors: The Western Big 6 Conference champions have won nine straight games and tied the program record (set in 1979) for wins in a season after a 62-30 win over Crystal Lake Central on Tuesday.

Advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013, Sterling has won its three postseason games by 33, 32 and 32 points after getting out to strong starts and coasting late.

Sterling beat Dixon in December for third place at Dixon’s KSB Holiday Classic.

“I think it’s going to be a whole new game,” Sterling’s Madison Austin said of the rematch. “We’ve just got to do our best no matter what.”