The Dixon reopens March 2 with ‘Spamilton’, new look

The walls, railings and ceilings have all been painted at The Dixon as seen Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Plaster work, roof work and tuckpointing were also part of the recent renovation. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hello Sauk Valley and beyond!

The week is finally here! The Dixon: Historic Theater opens back up this Sunday! After a few years of getting the Economic Development Administration grant in order and all the pieces in place, we can proudly open our doors and say, “Welcome back!”

We still have many ideas left, like new seats to match our newly plastered and painted theater. But the roof is safe, the bathrooms are upgraded, the paint looks sharp and the surprises will wow you.

I’ve been receiving a lot of messages with the same questions. Let me try to answer them.

What is “Spamilton”?: It is a musical that follows the story of Hamilton, but also spoofs 13 other Broadway shows. A group of actors try to save Broadway and it’s going to take 30 costume changes to do it.

Do I have to see “Hamilton” to like “Spamilton?”: Not at all, they spoof many other shows. Hamilton is just the structure they use. I hear that a Liza Minelli impersonator makes an appearance.

It’s your grand reopening, what else is going on?: We are having a pre-party at The Post House Ballroom with a cash bar and a live performance with two musicians from Rosbrook Studios from 3-4:30 pm., Jay Vonn and Steve Catro. There will be an opportunity to take pictures with the actors after the show.

Where do we park?: There is a public lot directly behind the theater and plenty of street parking.

We’d love to pack the house to start our new year. If you are “on the fence,” please choose the “join us” side of it. I just talked to the producer of “Spamilton” and he told me that the show has had standing ovations from Seattle to Lincoln.

Interestingly, it was a lottery. We had no idea when construction was going to start or end. We started booking shows for 2025 starting in January 2024 and “Spamilton” just happened to be the show that was first up after construction was finished. So, our opening party and show is on a Sunday. Let’s call it a family friendly opening. We can let it all hang loose at “Classical Blast in Kilts!”

I was told by a physical therapist that one of his clients loves all the exclamation points I use in these articles. Well, my friend, here is three just for you!!!

I’ve been attending Dixon City Council meetings this year and it’s fascinating. They must make decisions based on the safety and quality of living in Dixon every meeting, all the while making sure everything fits into the yearly budget. What an incredibly challenging but fun position to have. In my opinion, Dixon has strong leadership.

WLLT has decided to invest in five shows this year at The Dixon using the new investor contracts now available for anyone or any business to use. We are so grateful to the White Rabbit Broadcasting company and Bob Pilling for putting their trust into The Dixon as we prepare for an unbelievable 2025.

Construction at The Dixon is winding down. The scaffolding is gone, the stage is painted and the seats have been vacuumed. We have a week to finish the bathrooms. We have faith in the crew! The upstairs apartment has been cleaned out and will become a pre- and post-show hang out. We’ll keep you updated. Just to give you a hint of some surprises, you’ll be able to get your drinks much faster than last year. We truly can’t wait for all of you to come see it.

This is somber story, but I wanted to share a moment with you that happened Monday. I pulled into the parking lot behind The Dixon and the Baptist Church. As I prepared to walk to the theater, a woman pulled up in a van, got out, and asked me if the church was open. I replied that I didn’t know. She burst into tears. I noticed that her shirt had a picture of a young girl and the dates that she had been born and passed.

The woman said, “I need prayers. Today is the day I confront the man that killed my daughter.” The church wasn’t open. She burst into tears again and got into her van to find another church. Miss, if you are reading this, I hope you got through it with strength and faith. Please, come to the theater and find me. Maybe we can come up with an idea to honor her memory. We’re so sorry for your loss.

I don’t care if this is cliché: Check in on your loved ones. Let them know you’re thinking of them.

Also, while “Spamilton” is March 2, so is the Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast at the Dixon VFW starting at 8 a.m. We’re going before our long day but it’s worth it. We will be doing a show in partnership with Honor Flight on May 24 called “America’s Sweethearts” showcasing all the famous USO songs from the past and a few from the present. We’d love to pack the house for our veterans. Please mark it on your calendar.

Just in case you missed it, we’re bringing in Sister Hazel, Dishwalla, and Orianthi this year to The Dixon. You couldn’t enter a bar in the 90s without hearing their music. Visit our website and start filling in your calendar with our events! We are also producing our own musicals this summer, including “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” “Sweet Charity” and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.”

If you’d like to sponsor a show, please contact me. If you’d like to find out about our investor contract, let’s set up a meeting.

The Rusty Fox in Sterling has partnered with us for our stand-up comedy and sketch-writing class at The Dixon starting March 5. If you think you can write better than Saturday Night Live, come take the class and let’s write a show together which will be performed on May 31 and June 1 called Dixon Night Live!

If you want to try standup or want to hone your stand-up skills, take the class for the show. I’ve taught the class in Los Angeles and now am bringing it to Dixon. I’ve been seen on Conan and opened for comedians such as Joe Rogan and Jamie Kennedy at the Comedy Store and The Hollywood Improv. I’ve also written professionally for The Dresden Files on the Sci-Fi channel as well as sketches for Conan and the award-winning shows “Merry Filthy Christmas” and “Happy Friggin’ 4th of July.”

If you’d like to take part, just come to the theater on Wednesday, March 5, at 6 p.m., bring $30, and we’ll get the funny ready for Dixon Night Live. If you want to act in the sketches for the show but don’t want to take the class, we will be having auditions throughout the spring.

The Rusty Fox in Sterling has an open mic the last Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. if you want to practice your comedy routine. They also have a comedy show coming up on Friday, March 21. Our comedy class will set up a comedy night with The Rusty Fox after May for an encore performance!

St. Paddy’s Day is coming! We have “Classical Blast in Kilts” mixing classic music, classic rock, and classic Irish traditional music on Friday, March 14, to start the St. Paddy’s Day weekend! They have performed for the Chicago Blackhawks and tour year-round with their unique rock sound. We will have green beer and necklaces!

Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday are coming up fast. I’m recommending ordering the gumbo at Lil’ Smoked! I had it last year and it blew my mind! I’m not going to tell you how, but I did earn my beads at the bar. If anyone would like to try the gumbo and order a Hurricane, I’ll see you there! We can talk theater!

Every ticket bought to see a show at The Dixon is an investment in The Dixon: Historic Theatre. Please come see our very eclectic lineup of shows and keep our theater moving forward into one of the best regional theaters in America.

Movie Review: “The Monkey.” Based on the Stephen King short story. “The Monkey” is one of those wind-up toys that plays a toy drum. When it does, someone dies, horribly. Think of “Final Destination” but hilarious. This is truly a horror comedy. I saw it in a theater with 50 people. We were laughing and cheering all the way through. If you like crazy, inventive death scenes, “The Monkey” is for you. If you like plot, “The Monkey” is not for you.

Thanks for reading all the way through and we’ll see you at The Dixon!

Darren Mangler is The Dixon: Historic Theatre’s executive director.