Sauk Valley Extension program will teach gardening knowledge March 29

DIXON — The 14th annual Ready, Set, Grow Gardening Workshop will be Saturday, March 29, at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2, Dixon.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with the keynote presentation beginning at 9 a.m. Join keynote speaker, experienced landscape designer and horticulturalist Kim Hartman as she unveils the secrets to shade-loving plants – including fresh and exciting new options – to transform your garden into a stunning sanctuary.

Then choose from engaging breakout sessions on landscape design, living harmoniously with wildlife, growing Africa violets, exploring new vegetables and so much more.

This event is hosted by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners from Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties.

Registration before March 15 is required and can be completed by mail or online at go.illinois.edu/RSG2025. The cost to attend is $25 and includes the keynote presentation, two breakout sessions, an optional greenhouse tour and resources to take home. There will also be ample time for networking with fellow gardeners.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, call the Ogle County Extension Office at 815-732-2191. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.