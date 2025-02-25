Postseason boys hoops tips off: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Class 1A regional quarterfinals

Amboy co-op 64, Hiawatha 50: Eddie Jones and Ezra Parker combined for 44 points as the Clippers won their first postseason game since 2017. Amboy advances to face second-seeded Annawan at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forreston 68, LaMoille 35: Kendall Erdmann scored 21 points, and Brendan Greenfield had 19 as Forreston opened the postseason with a win. The Cardinals advance to face St. Bede in Wednesday’s Amboy Regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Eastland 87, West Carroll 32: The Cougars rolled as Peyton Spears scored 19 points, Parker Krogman had 14, and Adam Awender added 12 in the home win. Eastland advances to face Fulton at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Aden Buchholz led West Carroll with 10 points.

Fulton 62, Polo 39: Landen Leu led the Steamers with 19 points, Jacob Voss had 15, and Jacob Huisenga added 12 in the win.