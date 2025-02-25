Culver’s of Rock Falls wins Culver’s Regional Award

Culver’s of Rock Falls Owner/Operator Ashlee Alber prepares to cut the ribbon at a recent ceremony celebrating a major remodeling project at the business, 1901 Harley-Davidson Drive, Rock Falls. She is pictured with General Manager John Kelly, business managers and staff, Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler, the Rock Falls Chamber Board and Ambassadors and members of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Sam Smith)

ROCK FALLS — For the fifth year in a row, Culver’s of Rock Falls has been recognized by the Culver’s franchise for its dedication to hospitality, earning the Ruth Hospitality Award.

The Ruth Hospitality Award was inspired by one of Culver’s founders, Ruth, the “Queen of Hospitality.”

Only one store per region is awarded the Ruth Award annually; 41 locations out of 1,000 received it in 2025. To earn this award, a Culver’s restaurant must live out Culver’s hospitality on every shift.

“I am proud of the team and their consistency five years in a row,” said Ashlee Alber, Culver’s of Rock Falls owner/operator. “We strive to create a culture of positivity, guest focus, and great training, which starts with the example set by our leadership team. The people who work in Rock Falls and the hard work they put in every day are our keys to our success.”