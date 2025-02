The TALK-LINE interview for February 24 was with WREX-TV Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner discussing the 2025 Illinois Severe Storms Preparedness Week March 3-7.

The topic list included what to know about warnings and watches, weather spotting training classes through the National Weather Service for the Sauk Valley area and what weather will look like for the spring.

