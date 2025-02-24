Amboy grad Mallory Powers named all-CCIW

College women’s basketball

Amboy’s Mallory Powers earns all-CCIW: Amboy High School graduate and Illinois Wesleyan University senior guard Mallory Powers was named to the All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin First Team on Monday.

She was one of a program record five players named from the fourth-ranked Titans, the most since the league began awarding postseason awards following the 1986-87 season.

Powers is averaging 11 points a game, 2.4 assists, 6.1 rebounds and leads the team with 50 3-pointers made. She is third on the team in scoring and second in rebounds in 25 starts this season.

She led the league in triples per game (2.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8). She had CCIW Player of the Week and D3hoops.com Team of the Week honors this season.

IWU coach Mia Smith was also named CCIW Beth Baker Coach of the Year for the seventh time in her career and the first since 2018. The 24-1 Titans went 15-1 to win the CCIW regular season title outright.

IWU hosts the final two rounds of the CCIW Tournament in the Shirk Center this Friday to Saturday. IWU will play in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal game Friday night.