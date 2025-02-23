Sterling’s Sarah Doughty places 19th at state bowling: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls bowling

Sterling’s Doughty places 19th: Sterling sophomore standout Sarah Doughty improved her standing at state and finished 19th with a 2,410 total after two days and 12 games. Ulyssa Garcia of Oak Lawn Richards won with a 2,738 and 228.2 average game. Harlem’s Ashlin Teves was runner-up with a 2,561.

Doughty averaged a 200.8 game at state as the lone Sauk Valley area qualifier.

She had Sterling’s highest finish at state bowling since Amber Granzow took 21st in 2013. Doughty also had Sterling’s highest finish in the IHSA.org records, which date back to 1996-97.

Boys swimming

Sterling 3rd at sectional: The Golden Warriors tallied 190 points at the Pekin Sectional, trailing only Galesburg (314) and Dunlap (237). Senior Conner Porter, who attends Rock Falls, was Sterling’s lone state qualifier as he won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:47.82.

Sterling's Conner Porter won the 200-yard freestyle to qualify for state at the Pekin Sectional swim meet on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Jamie Ruiz)

Individual runner-ups for Sterling included Patrick Riley in the 200 IM (2:04.39) and 100 backstroke (56.19) and Porter in the 500 free (5:00.36). Sterling’s Lucas Porter, Denver Sandrock, Riley and Conner Porter also took second in the 400-free relay to close the meet.