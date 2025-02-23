Sterling student selected as elementary school student teacher

WHITEWATER, Wis. – Sterling resident Ryan Heffelfinger recently was selected to represent the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as a student teacher during the spring 2025 semester.

Heffelfinger is studying physical education at the university’s College of Education and Professional Studies.

Heffelfinger will work in Lincoln Elementary’s physical education programs in the Sterling Public Schools. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater placed 169 students in regional school districts in January. The university also will partner with 220 teachers in 104 schools during the semester.

Student teachers assist teachers with lesson planning, instruction and assessment. Teacher candidates must complete a student teaching activity before receiving their degree and license.

