File photo: Sterling mayor Diana Merdian (center) presents the key to the city to YWCA board president Karla Belzer (left) and executive director Rebecca Munoz-Ripley Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for February 21, 2025 featured the Executive Director of the YWCA of the Sauk Valley, Rebecca Munoz-Ripley, discussing the importance of fundraisers held to support YWCA programs, the annual “Women of Achievement” luncheon in April, nominations for awards are online and Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in February.

