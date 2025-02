File photo: Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes speaks before a crowd at the groundbreaking of a new hotel in Dixon’s Gateway project (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Thursday, February 20 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing the city budget for this upcoming fiscal year and the slate of city council budget meetings to prepare the budget.

