Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for Feb. 10-16, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Kevin L. Miller and Heidi L. Miller to Jane M. Fox, 603 Ogee Road, Earlville, $0.

Jacqueline Dell Vogt to Adam G. Stamper and Jessica L. Stamper, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-307-022, $17,600.

Richard Haan and Louis Haan to Muhammad Amin, 216 Fox Trot Lane, Dixon, $200,000.

Eric Bird to Sinnissippi Centers Inc., 1688 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $180,000.

St Marys Cement Us LLC to Ckfarm North LLC, two parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-21-200-015 and 07-02-22-100-002, $0.

Shippert Prairie Farms LLC to Woosung Investments LLC, three parcels in Dixon Township, 07-02-31-404-023, 07-02-31-431-006 and 07-02-31-431-008, $300,000.

First State Bank Of Mendota Trustee and Trust No 261 to Mullins Grain Co., three parcels in Willow Township: 21-12-36-100-004, 21-12-36-100-021 and 21-12-36-100-022, $186,000.

Trinity Lutheran Church Of Dekalb Illinos to Ryan Widolff and Paula Widolff, 2763 Shaw Road, Compton, and 2765 Shaw Road, Compton, $15,000.

Pete J. Harness to Pretoria Properties LLC, two parcels in Franklin Grove Township: 06-03-25-300-002 and 06-03-25-400-002, $1,275,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Shippert Prairie Farms LLC to Woosung Investments LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-31-404-023, $0.

Rachelle C. Catayong to David Hensel, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Trustees Deed

Bruce E. Keller, trustee, Timbercreek Trust No 84, and Edwin D. Yingling, trustee, to David Richard Lemke and Joenil Leal Jumbas, 719 Keller Drive, Dixon, $22,000.

Susan M. Jasper, trustee, and Robert S. Jasper Revocable Trust to Susan M. Jasper and Susan Mae Jasper, 1261 Illinois Route 38, Nachusa, $0.

Kathryn E. Zimmerman, trustee, Gerald L. Zimmerman Revocable Trust and Karen W. Zimmerman Revocable Trust, to Cyclone Farm LLC, 2946 Cyclone Road, Compton, $0.

Warranty Deed in Trust

Susan J. Jasper and Susan Mae Jasper to Susan M. Jasper, trustee, and Robert S. Jasper, Revocable Trust, on parcel in Ashton Township; 03-04-30-300-008, and two one parcels in Franklin Grove Township: 06-03-36-326-003 and 06-03-36-376-009, $0.

Quit Claim Deed in Trust

Timothy D. Beard and Aletha C. Beard to Timothy D. Beard, trustee, Aletha C. Beard, trustee, Timothy D. Beard Revocable Trust and Aletha C. Beard Revocable Trust, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-07-06-476-004, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Jeffrey S. Robertson and Jennifer T. Robertson to Natalie M. Woodhurst and Nicholas M. Woodhurst, 506 N. Base St., Morrison, $169,900.

Corey M. Anderson to Ramona Koett and Roger Koett, 507 W. South St., Morrison, $86,500.

Kathy S. Hinrichs, Betty L. Mull and Lloyd A. Mull to Dan Woessner and Jodi Woessner, one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling: 10-03-100-007, $52,095.

Michael Smithee to Scott Smithee, 1004 Sunset Drive, Rock Falls, $75,000.

Gary W. Sikkema and Cheryl A. Sikkema to Terry L. Sikkema and Stacy L. Dail, 1425 10th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Patrick E. Chandler and Christine M. Chandler to Patrick E. Chandler and Christine M. Chandler, 3940 Sand Road, Erie, $0.

Rodney Dash, Lori Meyers, Terry Dash, Christine Dash and Robert E. Dash Estate to Eric P. Steiger and Joyce Steiger, 148 Riverview Drive, Albany, $150,000.

Allen L. Wagenecht and Donna L. Wagenecht to Michael D. McCartney, 612 Portland Ave., Morrison, $40,000.

Frederick W. Hamstra and Susan E. Hamstra to Derek Hamstra and Brianne Hamstra, 16427 Malvern Road, Morrison, $0.

Thompson Family Holdings to Atcrh Sterling LLC, 23940 Moline Road, Sterling, $2,100,000.

Nancy A. Spitzer Estate to Jason J. Houzenga, 512 16th Ave., Fulton, $83,500.

Rkw Rental Properties LLC to Alexs Tile And Painting LLC, 909 W. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $2,500.

First Presbyterian Church Of Garden Plain to Prestin Snyder, 14915 Sand Road, Fulton, $60,000.

Dlk Funding LLC to James R. Downs and Barbara E. Downs, one parcel in Prophetstown Township, 21-27-300-004, $973,750.

Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mortgage Association, 1805 19th Ave., Sterling, $119,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Merlin D. Jones to Christina M. Husch and Rachael A. Jones, 5740 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $0.

Pat K. Walton to Barbi E. E. Momolu Sr and Natalie M. Momolu, 406 Second Ave. West, Lyndon, $22,000.

Adam Burge to James A. Winn, 20845 Moline Road, Lyndon, $0.

Barbara A. Cross Wolber to Milton E. Wolber, 2408 Hubbard Road, Sterling, $0.

Regina A. Blasdell, now known as Regina A. Sikkema, to Dwaine J. Sikkema, 204 W. Commercial, Lyndon, $0.

Thomas L. Cotton and Kathleen E. Cotton to Thomas L. Cotton Trust and Kathleen E. Cotton Trust, 07-10-100-005, $0.

Charlotte E. Hendrix to Coy K L Tarbill, 306 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $0.

Evelyn L. Henson and Ronnie L. Henson to Ronnie L. Henson and Mark L. Henson, 905 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Evelyn L. Henson and Ronnie L. Henson to Ronnie L. Henson and Pamela Guessman, 912 W. 16th St., Sterling, $0.

Deeds

Joann Mose to Kara Ann Wisdom, trustee, and Mose Farm Trust, five parcels in Erie Township: 19-01-300-002, 19-01-476-001, 19-12-100-001, 19-12-200-003 and 20-06-351-001, $0.

Olivia R. Wade and Martin Wade to Martin Wade, trustee, and Olivia R. Wade, trustee, and Wade Family Trust, 1609 18th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Theresa L. Bertram to Theresa L. Bertram Trust, 2206 20th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Leigh R. Anderson and Melissa F. Anderson to Pabs Trust, Leigh R. Anderson, trustee, and Melissa F. Anderson, trustee, 314 Galt Road, Galt, $0.

Samuel J. Thompson and Katrina M. Thompson to Katrina M. Thompson, 1404 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $0.

Barbara J. Rhoades and James E. Rhoades to Barbara Rhoades Trust and James E. Rhoades Trust, 21307 Cattail Road, Fulton, $0.

Nancy M. Rasmussen and Stanley N. Rasmussen to Rasmussen Family Trust, Stanley N. Rasmussen, trustee, and Nancy M. Rasmussen, trustee, 9725 Tampico Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Raymond L. Adoph Trust and Judith R. Adolph Trust to Tim S. Adolph and David E. Adolph, seven parcels in Clyde Township: 03-06-200-003, 03-06-200-005, 03-06-300-002, 03-06-300-004, 03-06-400-005, 03-06-400-006 and 03-06-400-008, $0.

Ellen A. McCulloh Trust to Kathy R. Huizenga and Craig H. McCulloh, 15686 Henry Road, Morrison, $0.

Ellen A. McCulloh Trust to Kathy R. Huizenga and Craig H. McCulloh, three parcels in Union Grove Township: 08-02-300-004, 08-11-100-001 and 08-13-152-001, $0.

Douglas H. McCulloh Trust and Ellen A. McCulloh Trustee to Ellen A. McCulloh Trust, five parcels in Union Grove Township: 08-02-300-004, 08-11-100-001, 08-13-152-001, 08-13-176-001, 08-13-176-003, $0.

Laurence W. Calkins Trust and Diane E. Micale, trustee, to Diane E. Micale, trustee, and Jeanette I. Calkins Trust, one parcel in Genesee Township: 04-01-200-006, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Christopher Glowacki and Connie Glowacki to Dari Properties LLC, 326 E. 2nd St., Byron; one parcel in Byron Township: 05-32-177-014; 326 E. 2nd St., Byron; 501 N. 5th St., Oregon; 205 S. 5th St., Oregon; 602 S. 1st St., Oregon; 807 S. 2nd St., Oregon; and one other parcel, $0.

Michael H. Pedersen, Matisyn N. Pedersen and Matisyn Snodgrass to Jacob W. Coleman, 3001 N. Stillman Road, Oregon, $257,000.

Christine J. Peppers to Elivia Christine Ahrens and Cody Ryan Ahrens, no parcel information provided, $208,500.

Franke L. Armstrong and Jeanne Armstrong to Robert Stolberg and Sandralee Stolberg, 5267 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $333,000.

Gary J. Ferb and Doris A. Ferb to Connor Olalde and Diana Olalde, 1204 Amber Drive, Oregon, $257,000.

Terry R. Thomas and Earleen A. Hinton to Michael V. Welker and Sharon K. Welker, 7913 S. Oak St., Dixon, $93,000.

Pablo Castanon and Maria D. Castanon to Elkhorn Construction Pllc, 16797 W. Barclay Road, Polo, $28,000.

David R. Cartwright and Elizabeth B. Cartwright to Rene Ramirez and Llacelina Ramirez, 208 Drake Ave., Rochelle, $293,000.

Charles W. Atten II to Atten Acres LLC, one parcel in Byron Township, $785,000.

Hillwood LLC to Atten Acres LLC and Charles W. Atten II, one parcel in Byron Township, $0.

Enrique Sotelo and Andrea M. Sotelo to Manuel Sotelo-Covell and Manuel Sotelo Covell, 311 E. South Park Drive, Byron, $138,000.

Rachel Grove and Rachel Bejester to Andra Collins, 406 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $119,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Jonathan Ludewig and Rachel Boelk to Jonathan Ludewig, 810 S. 1st Ave., Forreston, $0.

Daniel S. Fleeger, Mary E. Fleeger and Mary Ellen Fleeger to Mary Ellen Fleeger, no parcel information available, $0.

Ronald E. Ware to Ronald E. Ware and Christine L. Ware, 5911 Oregon Trail Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Darlene M. Brooks, Joel A. Brooks, Thomas J. Brooks and Timothy W. Brooks to Darlene M. Brooks, trustee, and Lester M. Brooks Tr, no parcel information provided, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Nathan T. Drew and Kathryn J. Drew to Nathan T. Drew, trustee, Kathryn J. Drew, trustee, and Drew Family Tr, 5325 E. Scarlet Oak Lane, Byron; 305 S. Daysville Road, Oregon; and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $0.

Timothy G. Bishop to Timothy G. Bishop, trustee, and Timothy G. Bishop Tr1, 3130 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $0.

Darlene M. Brooks, Darlene M. Brooks, trustee, Darlene M. Brooks Tr to Darlene M. Brooks, trustee, and Darlene M. Brooks Tr, 15975 W. Springdale Road, Forreston; 14951 W. Springdale Road, Forreston; one parcel on Springdale Road: 07-19-100-002 and one parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-19-200-002, $0.

Deeds

Elivia Christine Ahrens and Cody Ryan Ahrens to Illinois Housing & Development Authority, no parcel information provided, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Paul W. Nicholson, trustee, Martha L. Nicholson, trustee, and Pmn Tr2017 to Eric P. Nicholson and Tonya Scott Nicholson, 9993 N. Homestead Road, Stillman Valley, $129,000.

Leigh E. Woolbright, trustee, and Woolbright Tr1113 to Joanne Ramey, 436 Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $177,000.

David S. Dixon, trustee, and David S. Dixon Tr to Linda A. Giesen, trustee, and Sherwoods Forest Land Tr, 2010 W. Hay Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Robert E. Groenhagen, trustee, and Gray Farm Tr1117 to Larry E. Groenhage and Gary R. Groenhagen, two parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-01-300-003 and 17-01-400-002; 644 N. Skare Road, Chana; and one parcel in White Rock Township: 18-30-100-001, $0.

Darlene M. Brooks and Lester E. Brooks Tr to Darlene M. Brooks, trustee, Lester E. Brooks Spousal Tr and Lester E. Brooks Tr, three parcels on Mount Vernon Road; 06-23-400-001, 06-24-100-007 and 06-25-100-005; 14951 W. Springdale Road, Forreston; one parcel on Springdale Road: 07-19-100-002; one parcel on Lincoln Road: 07-19-200-002; one parcel on Lincoln Road: 07-32-200-003, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office