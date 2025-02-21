Sterling dominates Plano to win first regional title since 2019

The Sterling girls basketball team hoists the plaque after beating Plano 70-38 in the Class 3A Sterling Regional final at Musgrove Fieldhouse in Sterling on Feb. 20, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

STERLING - Sterling made a goal of winning a regional championship.

Just a couple years ago, that idea seemed lofty after the Golden Warriors went 3-27 and 0-14 in the Western Big 6 Conference.

Turning the corner last season before fully breaking out this campaign for their first Western Big 6 title, Sterling has continued to shine.

And another goal was accomplished.

The Warriors beat a talented Plano squad 70-38 on Thursday night to win the Class 3A Sterling Regional title. It’s their first regional plaque since 2019.

Each member of Sterling (28-5) cut down a piece of the net after the win as the team finished 13-0 at home this season.

Plano (27-5) dealt with foul trouble in the second quarter and struggled to defend 6-foot-3 Illinois State University recruit Madison Austin, who finished with a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds.

“It’s very satisfying to know that all our hard work has been paying off,” Austin said. “We’re just excited to keep going.”

Leading the Reapers just 11-10 after one quarter, Sterling began to pull away with a 20-7 advantage in the second quarter.

“Our shots weren’t falling at the beginning, but we just kept believing in ourselves and improving,” Austin said.

Sophomore Nia Harris also provided a spark for Sterling as she finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and went 5 of 6 at the free throw line. Joslynn James was also in double figures with 10 points.

“It feels amazing,” Harris said. “Our team worked really hard and we’ve battled some tough things to be here.”

Harris said the team came into the game mentally prepared.

“We were ready for this,” she said.

Sterling also had the task of defending Plano’s all-time leading scorer Josie Larson, who holds various team records.

She was saddled with three fouls in the first half and sat in the second quarter with two points. She and Sanai Young finished with 11 points and Chloe Rowe had 10 for Plano.

Plano coach Tristan Spivey said the game was still within reach down 31-14 at halftime.

“Coming out slow [after halftime], that’s what killed us,” he said. “The second quarter, we were in foul trouble.

“Two of the best players in my program’s history had three fouls.”

The Sterling Golden Warriors faced off against Plano Lady Reapers in an IHSA 3A Regional girls final at Musgrove Fieldhouse in Sterling on February 20, 2025. Sterling won the game 70-38. (Brian Hurley)

Sterling came out of the break strong and Austin was nearly automatic inside as she scored 10 points in her team’s 23-12 third quarter advantage.

Sterling shot 28 of 61 (45.9%) from the field while Plano was 15 of 53 (28.3%). Plano was called for 17 fouls, Sterling was called for 15 for the game.

Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said the matchup came down to defense, and defending without fouling.

“Our girls did a tremendous job at that today. It wasn’t pretty in the beginning,” she said. “But this place was rocking and I think maybe we had a little jitters at the beginning but then they locked in and played our style.”

Jackson said Harris has been reliable this season and has a role as a defensive stopper.

“For her to be able to do that and put together a whole game tonight was really exciting,” Jackson said. “And great to see.”

Sterling's Nia Harris brings the ball up. The Sterling Golden Warriors faced off against Plano Lady Reapers in an IHSA 3A Regional girls final at Musgrove Fieldhouse in Sterling on February 20, 2025. Sterling won the game 70-38. (Brian Hurley)

Jackson said Sterling set the goal of a regional title “several years ago.”

“It seemed very out of reach at that point to say we want to be conference champs and regional champs. I think some people would have laughed at that,” Jackson said. “But not these girls, and I’m just so proud of them and our coaches and everybody that put in the work to get this job done.”

Sterling heads into the next round playing well, and confident.

“We can make it far if we work as a team,” Harris said, “and play how we played tonight.”

Sterling's Madison Austin cuts a piece of the net. The Sterling Golden Warriors faced off against Plano in a Class 3A Sterling Regional final at Musgrove Fieldhouse in Sterling on Feb. 20, 2025. Sterling won the game 70-38. (Brian Hurley)

Sterling advances to face Crystal Lake Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Boylan Catholic Sectional semifinals.

For Plano, Spivey credited his seniors and said he could talk about them all day.

“If there’s a poster child for how you want any athlete, it doesn’t matter what sport, it’s Josie Larson,” he said. “I couldn’t thank my senior group enough. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do and more. We’re really going to miss them.”