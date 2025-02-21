Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker

File photo: Mollie Ness, 12, of Hinckley, gives water to one of her brother's pigs at the Lee County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Listen to the Talk-Line interview with Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator Katie Baker.

She shares information on a recent public speaking contest winner announcement, and a look ahead to happenings on the 4-H and youth calendar of events including: Youth for the Quality Care of Animals training seminar for showing livestock during the annual fair, the Project Pool event in April, scholarship opportunities, 4-H Summer Camp and 4-H Ambassadors needed.

