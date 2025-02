Joel Megill (left), Rebekah Megill and Patty Stauffer rehearse a scene from Polo Area Community Theatre’s "The Tin Woman" on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Rebekah plays the part of Joy, who receives a heart transplant from Jack, played by Joel, whose spirit touches all the characters in the play. (Alex T. Paschal)

Polo Area Community Theatre is back with its latest performance. “The Tin Woman” follows Joy, the recipient of a heart transplant, and the family of the donor as they come to terms with their new lives.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 22 and 28, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1 at Polo Town Hall.