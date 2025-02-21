Coats for Kids: Sterling Kiwanis provides more than 160 coats for local children

Blaine’s Farm & Fleet Manager Dan Heslop (center) is pictured with Nick Lareau and Linda Olds-Steinert, chairmen of the Sterling Rotary's 2024 Coats for Kids project. (Photo provided by Elroy Wylde)

STERLING – The Kiwanis Club of Sterling purchased almost $8,000 worth of coats thanks to local donors during its signature project, the 2024 Coats for Kids drive.

Sterling Kiwanis President Elroy Wylde said Coats for Kids provides $50 vouchers to local students in need, as identified by school nurses and administrators. The students and their families then could redeem them at Kohl’s and Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Sterling.

“I’ve been in the club for over 15 years and the program seems to work out really well,” Wylde said. “We used to go buy the coats but it just seemed unnecessary. Let the families and the kids involved select the coats they want.”

Wylde said Coats for Kids is made possible thanks to generous donations from individuals and businesses across the Sauk Valley area, including the Dillon Foundation, Sterling Federal Bank, Community State Bank, Sauk Valley Bank, Jakobs Bros. Farms, Arthur’s Deli, Compeer, Wahl, 1st Gateway Credit Union, River Ridge Animal Hospital, Johnson Oil, Lofgren & Son Contractors, McCormick’s Nursery & Landscape and many others.

The Sterling Kiwanis is a local chapter of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to bettering the lives of children and communities through service initiatives.

Wylde said the Sterling chapter recently celebrated its 70th anniversary and has been involved in several community projects, including food drives, various fundraising events, providing scholarships for local students, and helping fund local programs like the Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley, which gives children with disabilities a chance to shine on stage.

Sterling Kiwanis also helps support several local charitable institutions, including the PADS shelter, the CGH Health Foundation, and several community groups and food pantries.

“This is a great club with super members who are devoted to great causes, especially for the children and families of the area,” Wylde said.

Sterling Kiwanis meets every Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 3400 Sixth Ave. in Sterling. For information on becoming a member or attending their next meeting, visit sterlingkiwanis.org or message them at sterlingkiwanis@gmail.com.