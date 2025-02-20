Montmorency School kindergarten registration set for March 5 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Montmorency School will hold registration for children entering kindergarten from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5.

Eligible students must be 5 years old before or on Sept. 1. Parents must submit a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate. Attendees also must be a listed parent on the birth certificate; present an unexpired state-issued photo ID and two forms of identification for residency proof; and have the child’s Social Security number.

Certificates for Sterling residents are available at the Sterling Coliseum’s city clerk’s office, 212 Third Ave, Sterling. The birth certificates cost $15. Accepted methods of payment include credit cards, cash or checks. Hospital certificates will not be accepted.

Montmorency School is located at 9415 Hoover Road in Rock Falls.

For more information, call 815-625-6616.