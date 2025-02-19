Newman beats Eastland to reach Thursday’s regional final

Newman’s Lucy Oetting looks to shoot against Eastland Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, during the Class 1A girls basketball regional semifinal at Forreston. (Alex T. Paschal)

FORRESTON – Early on, Newman looked flustered.

Eastland scored the first five points,and the young group of Comets were turning the ball over.

The trend did not last.

Newman started clicking on both sides of the court in the second quarter, taking control en route to a 57-38 win in a Class 1A Forreston Regional semifinal.

The Comets advance to face second-seeded River Ridge-Scales Mound in Thursday’s 6 p.m. final. Newman fell in the same matchup 58-33 earlier this season.

Tuesday, Newman (24-9) outscored Eastland 21-6 in the second quarter and led 30-15 at halftime. Seven different Comets scored in the first half as the team’s energy forced Eastland (17-16) turnovers. Newman won an earlier matchup with the Cougars this season 56-30.

“We feel like our energy and our teamwork all came together,” said Newman’s Lucy Oetting, who scored a game-high 15 points with seven rebounds. “We were all making shots and all making passes, and that really brings us together as a team.”

Newman’s offense was balanced. Gisselle Martin scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, Helen Papoccia and Brooklyn Smith each scored eight, and Elaina Allen had seven. Off the bench, Veronica Hailey had six rebounds and two points, and Paizlee Williams hit a 3-pointer.

“When we have a bunch of girls making a bunch of shots, we usually have a really great game,” she said. “And we usually win those games.”

“We’re a really good team when everyone’s scoring, everyone’s rebounding, everyone’s talking, and everyone’s giving assists,” Martin said. “It’s perfect.”

Defensively, the Comets know they have to be ready to come in and out of the game in order to stay fresh.

“It’s honestly a lot of pressure, but it’s really fun,” Oetting said. “I honestly love our energy and how we play.”

Oetting said that will again be key in Thursday’s rematch.

“We were really down our first game, and we’re going to come back this time,” she said. “We’re going to go back harder and fight back.”

Newman’s main task on defense Tuesday night was contending with Eastland senior Olivia Klinefelter, who scored a game-high 18 points with 14 rebounds in her last game for the Cougars.

Eastland made things tough in the first quarter with the game tied at nine before Newman began to pull away.

“Eastland is a great program, and I really respect their coach (Nicole Brinker) a lot. They’ve got a lot of good girls over there, and I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Newman coach Herb Martin said. “Yeah, we won earlier in the year, but it’s hard to beat teams twice.”

Martin described the first quarter as a slugfest before his team turned up the pressure.

Newman's Gisselle Martin makes a pass while being guarded by Eastland's Morgan McCullough Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, during the Class 1A girls basketball regional at Forreston.

“Those turnovers led to some easy points,” he said. “I want to play at a fast pace, and I want to keep them all fresh.”

Newman was 18 of 26 at the line as Eastland had three players foul out. Morgan McCullough (11 points) was also in double figures for the Cougars.

“They did a good job of stepping in the gaps, and we made lazy passes,” Brinker said of the turnovers snowballing. “We knew coming in we had to limit the turnovers.

“Kudos to them on their defense.”

Klinefelter said her team never gave up.

“Even until the end, we were still pressing, we’re still just doing whatever we can,” she said. “We just knew it wasn’t over until the clock stopped.”

As the team’s lone senior, Klinefelter has provided the foundation for the Cougars this season.

“She’s been just a workhorse,” Brinker said. “She’s been the focal point of the other team’s defense all season, and she has shown up every single game and has found a way to get double digits, and get double-digit rebounds and be the leader of the team that we needed.”

Klinefelter is committed to Highland Community College, where she will play volleyball.

“I think there’s nothing like Eastland basketball, it’s like a sisterhood,” she said. “You put in dedication, time, effort, put in the work, and the outcome will show.”