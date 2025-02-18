Oregon girls advance to regional final: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Oregon 34, Hall 28: Aniyah Sarver had 11 points and Sarah Eckhardt had nine as the fifth-seeded Hawks beat third-seeded Hall. Oregon advances to Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. Erie-Prophetstown Regional final against second-seeded Riverdale. The Rams beat E-P 48-37.

Oregon outscored Hall 12-0 in the fourth quarter to come back and hold on for the win.

Boys basketball

Forreston 60, Amboy 34: Brendan Greenfield scored 15 points, Mickey Probst had 14 and Kendall Erdmann had 13 in the Cardinals’ win. Eddie Jones led Amboy with 13 points.

Rock Falls 71, Erie-Prophetstown 53: The Rockets (21-7) cruised to a nonconference home win with one game to go in the regular season.