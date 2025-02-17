Sterling, Dixon students graduate from University of Wisconsin-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced that it awarded 400 diplomas to graduating students for the fall semester.
The ceremony was held Dec. 14 at the university.
Graduates from the Sauk Valley area include:
- Amboy: Kathryn Noble, elementary education
- Byron: Benjamin Carlson, management; Nathaniel Dyck, criminal justice; and Logan Lagerhausen, agricultural business
- Dixon: Lucas Ely, engineering technology management; and Jonathan Rhodes, civil engineering
- Savanna: Michael Popkin, health and human performance
- Sterling: Nickolas Eddinger, Professional Studies, Main Aaron Wolf, Engineering Technology Management, Main
- Stillman Valley: Grant McClendon, computer engineering