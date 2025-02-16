Early voting for the April election begins next week in Illinois

Starting Thursday, Feb. 20, registered Lee County voters can cast their ballots for the April 1 election in the election department on the first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Early voting for the April 1 election is set to begin next week in Illinois.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 20, early-voting locations around the state will be open for business, and mail-in ballots will be sent out to voters who would prefer not to vote in person.

For Lee County voters, those who wish to submit a ballot early can do so up until April 1 in the election department on the first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St. in Dixon. Residents can register to vote at the courthouse up until April 1, Lee County Clerk and Recorder Nancy Petersen said.

The courthouse is open for early voting from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 29, Petersen said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Ballots will be sent out Thursday to those who have requested to vote by mail. To be accepted, ballots need to be postmarked by April 1, she said.

Vote-by-mail applications will be accepted until March 27 and are available to all registered voters. The form can be found on Lee County’s website or by contacting the county elections department, Petersen said.

As of Friday, the county will be mailing about 1,800 ballots to Lee County residents, she said.

Compared with a presidential election, voter turnout typically is “really, really low. It doesn’t make any sense to us, because you’re voting on all local people,” Petersen said. “I think the turnout average is like 15%.”

Several nonpartisan offices will be on the ballot for the election, including municipalities; townships; and school, park and library districts. A full certified sample ballot is available on Lee County’s website.

Petersen said the county is down about 25 election judges from the Nov. 5 election and is short a total of 30 judges.

“We’re always looking for anyone that’s interested in becoming an election judge,” she said.

Election judges are responsible for ensuring proper and orderly voting at polling stations, including by signing in registered voters, explaining the voting procedure and use of voting equipment, providing ballots, and monitoring the conduct of the election.

In Lee County, election judges are designated as either belonging to the Democratic or Republican parties and are paid a $165 stipend for their work on the day of the election. All registered voters are eligible and can sign up in the election department on the first floor of the courthouse, Petersen said.

For information, call the Lee County election department at 815-288-3309.