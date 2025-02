Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock attends a hearing for Jonathon Gounaris Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Gounaris, 32, is being charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder on top of several other charges for shooting and wounding three police officers in June. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to the TALK-LINE interview with Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock talking about 2024 statistics and a criminal court case in Byron.

