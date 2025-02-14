Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Blair Grennan, Newman sophomore wrestler

Blair Grennan of Newman Central Catholic High School takes the victory in the 100-pound weight class at the Geneseo Sectional last season. (Kyle Russell)

Name: Blair Grennan

School: Newman Central Catholic

Sport: Girls wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Why she was selected: Grennan qualified for sectionals for the second year in a row after placing second at 105 pounds at the Rock Falls Regional. The returning state qualifier heads to the Geneseo Sectional with a 14-3 record and can reach the semifinals with a win in her opening match.

Grennan is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

When did you first get into wrestling, and what or who helped you get into it?

Grennan: I got into wrestling because of my brother. Growing up, I would watch him wrestle, and seeing him compete made me curious. My dad helped me get into wrestling, and still to this day they would both help me with anything.

What do you like about wrestling? Has it taught you anything?

Grennan: One thing I love about wrestling is that it has made me stronger mentally and physically. It has taught me to work hard, stay focused and never give up.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year?

Grennan: This year, I’ve really focused on improving my stamina and conditioning outside of practice to last longer in matches.

What can you say about your season to this point? What things do you attribute your success to?

Grennan: My season has had its ups and downs, especially in the beginning when there were unnecessary rule changes. It sucked having to adjust, but overall it all worked out. I’ve learned a lot from both the wins and the losses, and I’ve worked hard to improve each time. My success comes from putting in the effort and having the support of my coaches and teammates along the way.

Any goals for you this season individually?

Grennan: I set new goals for myself every day and take things match by match. Also placing high in the state is my main goal.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Grennan: The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s wrestling team.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Grennan: Water skiing, volleyball and pickleball.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Grennan: My team and I try to go to Taco Bell after every meet we can, but our coaches called Taco Bell and tried to get us banned so we couldn’t miss weight.

Favorite TV show?

Grennan: “Outer Banks.”

Favorite music artist?

Grennan: Bruno Mars and SZA.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Chat GPT and Mr. Magnafici (also one of my coaches) taught speech, which I’m happy it’s a required class because it is something I usually wouldn’t take.