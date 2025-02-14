Hennepin Canal monthly hike set for Feb. 16

MILAN – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next “Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the steel dam, 298 14th St. NE, Milan.

There is no fee to join the hike. Participants are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at the steel mill and be shuttled out to the Mississippi River. The portion is 4.6 miles long and named Bald Eagle. Attendees do not need to be Friends of the Hennepin Canal members.

For information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.