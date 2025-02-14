February 14, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Hennepin Canal monthly hike set for Feb. 16

By Kate Santillan
Lock 3 along the Hennepin Canal.

The Hennepin Canal. (Shaw Local File Photo)

MILAN – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next “Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the steel dam, 298 14th St. NE, Milan.

There is no fee to join the hike. Participants are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at the steel mill and be shuttled out to the Mississippi River. The portion is 4.6 miles long and named Bald Eagle. Attendees do not need to be Friends of the Hennepin Canal members.

For information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.

Have a Question about this article?
SVM Community BriefsDixonRock FallsSterlingLee CountyWhiteside CountyRecreation