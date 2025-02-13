February 14, 2025
University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces fall 2024 dean’s list

By Kate Santillan
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

The dean’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.75 and higher.

Students from the Sauk Valley area named to the dean’s list include:

  • Amboy: Kathryn Noble, elementary education
  • Byron: Taryn Dolan, forensic investigation; Nate Dyck, criminal justice; Logan Lagerhausen, ag business; and Ethan Palzkill, finance
  • Chadwick: Emma Foster, dairy science
  • Dixon: Maddy Verdick, supply chain management
  • Forreston: Jenna Greenfield, finance
  • Lanark: Alyssa Miller, agricultural education
  • Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann, soil and crop science
  • Morrison: Marissa Folkers, soil and crop science
  • Oregon: Lily Gillingham, elementary education
  • Rochelle: John Green, mechanical engineering
  • Rock Falls: Evan Mandrell, construction management; Ryan McCord, construction management; and Joshua Woodard, construction management
  • Savanna: Maddie Dauphin, management; and Hailee Haring, elementary education
  • Shannon: Keegan Coulthard, ag business
  • Sterling: Max Jacobs, ag business
  • Walnut: Evan Eckberg, mechanical engineering
