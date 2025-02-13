University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces fall 2024 dean’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.
The dean’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.75 and higher.
Students from the Sauk Valley area named to the dean’s list include:
- Amboy: Kathryn Noble, elementary education
- Byron: Taryn Dolan, forensic investigation; Nate Dyck, criminal justice; Logan Lagerhausen, ag business; and Ethan Palzkill, finance
- Chadwick: Emma Foster, dairy science
- Dixon: Maddy Verdick, supply chain management
- Forreston: Jenna Greenfield, finance
- Lanark: Alyssa Miller, agricultural education
- Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann, soil and crop science
- Morrison: Marissa Folkers, soil and crop science
- Oregon: Lily Gillingham, elementary education
- Rochelle: John Green, mechanical engineering
- Rock Falls: Evan Mandrell, construction management; Ryan McCord, construction management; and Joshua Woodard, construction management
- Savanna: Maddie Dauphin, management; and Hailee Haring, elementary education
- Shannon: Keegan Coulthard, ag business
- Sterling: Max Jacobs, ag business
- Walnut: Evan Eckberg, mechanical engineering