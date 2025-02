The L.L. Ely Award for Clerical Excellence goes to Sue Ely (left) Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Here is the TALK-LINE interview for February 11, featuring Kreider Services of Dixon Administrative Manager Sue Ely discussing the “Holiday Appeal’ fundraiser still active until the end of February, Kreider Alliance scholarship opportunities available and success stories from Lee and Jo Daviess counties.

