Snow emergency in place in Rock Falls, Sterling for Feb. 12 expected snow

Sterling and Rock Falls declared snow emergencies as a result of the snow storm predicted for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls has issued a snow emergency effective at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, through 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Pursuant to Rock Falls City Code, Section 18-158, no parking is permitted on any designated snow route within the city limits during the declared snow emergency period or until the snow has been completely cleared from the street.

Odd/even parking restrictions apply on all other streets that are not a designated snow route. Odd/even parking restrictions end, block by block, once the snow has been removed from the entire width of the street.

Any vehicle parked in violation of Rock Falls City Code Section 18-158 are subject to fines as prescribed in Section 1-41(e)(1) of the Rock Falls City Code.

Sterling

Sterling’s snow emergency goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday. After 6 a.m., all vehicles must be parked in accordance with Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations.

No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

No parking in the Central Business District from 1:30-5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street, and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6 and 8 a.m. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers. These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is canceled by the city.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions regarding these parking restrictions, call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.