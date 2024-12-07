Sterling library to host job search workshop Dec. 10

STERLING – The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Admission to the workshop is free.

Attendees can receive information and resources from Business Employment Skills Team Inc. and the Illinois Department of Employment Security representatives. Brenda Helms of Sauk Valley Community College will be the guest speaker and provide Sauk Valley Community College program information.

BEST Inc. is a nonprofit that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

The Sterling Public Library is located at 102 W. Third St. in Sterling.

For information, call 815-631-2146 or visit best-inc.org.