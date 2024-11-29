Illinois residents urged to be vigilant while shopping online

DIXON — As people gear up for approaching seasonal shopping events, the Illinois Department of Revenue reminds shoppers to keep a watchful eye against potential online threats.

“Throughout the year, IDOR, members of the Internal Revenue Service, and other state tax administrators all work together to safeguard taxpayers’ personal information,” IDOR Director David Harris said. “This time of year, as holiday shopping begins and Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales tend to hit record highs, there is often an increased risk of cybercriminals taking advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.”

The IDOR offers the following tips to keep shoppers’ personal information safe from online thieves: