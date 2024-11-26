Fulton’s Germann, Forreston’s Schneiderman earn first-team all-state

Forreston's Jaiden Schneiderman (10) spikes against Stillman Valley's Aleigha Hodge (5) and Ava Janssen (14) at the Oregon Volleyball Tournament this past season. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls volleyball

Fulton’s Germann, Forreston’s Schneiderman named first-team all-state: Fulton senior Reese Germann and Forreston senior Jaiden Schneiderman were named to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State first team in Class 1A.

Germann, a libero and Viterbo University recruit, was the NUIC MVP and a unanimous All-NUIC first-team selection. She holds the Fulton single-season digs record with 461, single-game digs record (33) and career digs record (1,242).

Schneiderman, an outside hitter and Wisconsin-Stevens Point recruit, was a unanimous All-NUIC North first-team selection. She finished her career with 1,655 career kills to set the school record and crack the top 10 in the IHSA records. She had 479 kills this season.

Fulton’s Miraya Pessman was named All-State honorable mention. She and Germann also were named to the All-State Academic team.

Erie-Prophetstown had three players selected All-State in Class 2A in junior middle blocker Lauren Abbott (second team), junior OH Ashlyn Johnson (honorable mention), and senior libero Payton Umstead (HM). The Panthers won their first regional title as a co-op this past season and reached the Elite Eight. E-P’s Abbott, Brynn Brown and Kallie Wiseley were named to the All-State Academic team.