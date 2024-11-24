Dixon, Sterling girls win tourney titles: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Oregon tournament

Dixon 47, Pecatonica 24: Morgan Hargrave scored 14 points, and Reese Dambman added 13 as the Duchesses (5-0) won the Oregon tournament title. Dambman earned all-tournament along with Dixon’s Hallie Williamson and Ahmyrie McGowan.

Dixon 57, Genoa-Kingston 46: Reese Dambman scored 21 points in Dixon’s semifinal win, with Morgan Hargrave adding 10 and Ahmyrie McGowan scoring nine.

Ashton-Franklin Center 41, West Carroll 26: Cameryn Winterland scored 13 points, hitting three triples, in the win for AFC. Emma Randecker led WC with 12 points.

Rockford Christian 69, Oregon 40: Aniyah Sarver led Oregon with nine points in the loss. She was named all-tournament for the Hawks.

St. Edward 55, Amboy 27: Tyrah Vaessen and Ellie McLaughlin each scored six points for Amboy in the loss.

Geneseo tournament

Sterling 68, Newman 24: The Golden Warriors went 4-0 to win the Geneseo tournament, as Jossy James, Madison Austin and Delali Amankwa also earned all-tournament. Newman’s Gisselle Martin also earned all-tournament.

Forreston tournament

Orangeville 54, Eastland 51: Olivia Klinefelter scored 20 points for Eastland (0-3), but the Cougars were outscored 17-11 in the fourth quarter iof the loss.

Stillman Valley 62, Forreston 13: Bree Schneiderman scored nine points for Forreston (0-3) in the loss.

Boys bowling

Oregon 10th at Plainfield North Strikefest: The Hawks took 10th at a loaded 44-team field after a collective 5,862. Gavvin Surmo’s 1,271 was good for 10th place individually for Oregon and Ethan Smice (1,228) was 24th. Lincoln-Way Central (6,088) took first and Minooka (6,000) was runner-up.