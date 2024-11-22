Jossy James scores 18 in Sterling win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley sports roundup

Girls basketball

Sterling 54, Annawan 16: Sterling improved to 3-0 after another win at the Geneseo tournament as Jossy James scored 18 points and Madison Austin had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Knoxville 52, Newman 36: Lucy Oetting scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half and Gisselle Martin had 10 in the loss for Newman (2-1).

Genoa Kingston 34, Amboy 30: The Clippers were outscored 15-8 in the fourth as Ally Poegel scored eight of her 18 points in the final quarter. Tyrah Vaessen had 10 points and Emily Sachs scored nine for Amboy.

Lena-Winslow 40, Oregon 25: The Hawks were held in check with Aniyah Sarver’s six points leading the team. Le-Win hit five 3-pointers while Oregon had none.

Rockford Christian 40, Ashton-Franklin Center 20: Reese Polk led A-FC with seven points in the loss.

Winnebago 28, Eastland 24: Olivia Klinefelter had seven points and 16 rebounds for Eastland, which was outscored 5-3 in the fourth quarter. Eastland scored only six points in the second half.

Polo 44, Pearl City 24: Carlee Grobe led Polo with 16 points and Leah Tobin scored 12 in the win.

Orangeville 61, Forreston 15: The Cardinals were outscored 17-2 in the first quarter and never caught up in the loss.

River Ridge 37, Milledgeville 19: The Missiles could not overcome a 24-5 halftime deficit in the home setback.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,499, Erie-Prophetstown 2,586: The Dukes were led by Cody Geil (625), David Laird (612) and Wyatt Miller (608). Keith Goodson led E-P with a 608 series.

Oregon 3,421, Sterling 3,161: Matthew Stahl led Oregon (5-0) with a 607 in the dual win. Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 588 and 243 high game.