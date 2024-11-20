Sterling, Newman girls improve to 2-0: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Sterling’s Nia Harris puts up a shot against Knoxville Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Girls basketball

Sterling 57, Knoxville 36: Sterling’s Joslynn James scored a game-high 17 points and Madison Austin added 16 points and seven rebounds in the win. James was 3-for-5 from deep in the win for Sterling (2-0).

Newman 50, Annawan 28: The Comets (2-0) hit nine 3-pointers and were led by Brooklyn Smith (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Gisselle Martin (13, 10 rebounds) offensively in the win.

Milledgeville 45, Durand 31: The Missiles pulled away in the fourth quarter after leading 31-25 after three. Loren Meiners led Milledgeville with 16 points in the win.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,563, Mendota 3,305: Gavvin Surmo led the Hawks (4-0) with a 679 series, with RJ Keene (638), Caleb Ehrler (632) and Matthew Stahl (621) not far behind.