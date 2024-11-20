Sterling awarded federal grant money for road safety initiatives

Eric Sorensen, a Democrat representing Illinois' 17th District, appears in his official U.S. House portrait. (Photo Provided by U.S. House of Representatives)

STERLING — Sterling has been awarded over $300,000 in federal grant funding to improve road safety.

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, announced Monday that $520,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program had been awarded to Sterling and Macomb. SS4A was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was approved by Congress in 2021 to fund initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and injuries.

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian said Sterling’s $320,000 grant will be used to develop a “road code” for the city while improving roadway safety for all commuters.

“The “Safe Streets for All” grant allows the city to develop a “complete streets” road code for Sterling,” Merdian said. “This includes conducting a city-wide safety assessment of roads and intersections. It also allows us to identify and pilot priority quick-build initiatives for bicycle facilities and apply the latest design standards and guidance on uncontrolled intersections. These have been identified as critical needs in Sterling for improving driver and pedestrian safety. We appreciate this grant’s opportunity; thank you to the selection committee for selecting Sterling as a recipient.”

Macomb will be using its $200,000 grant to develop the Macomb Illinois Street Safety Plan, which aims to improve roadway safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“This grant will allow us to begin the first phase of a comprehensive bike path system for the city,” Macomb Mayor Michael Inman said. “We are grateful for our federal partners including Congressman Eric Sorensen for their commitment to helping secure this grant funding for the city. We will put the grant funds to good use.”

Sorensen said investing in infrastructure is key to building sustainable communities.

“This funding will provide Macomb and Sterling with the tools they need to keep those walking and on the road safe while out and about,” Sorensen said. “In Congress, I will always fight to make sure our small hometowns don’t get left behind.”