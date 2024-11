ROCK FALLS — Twin City Conservatives will host its monthly meeting Nov. 23 at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

With the election over, the group will discuss this and perhaps what is new in the Sterling/Rock Falls area as well. Plan on a relaxed meeting with like-minded people over coffee and breakfast, at attendees’ expense.

Twin City Conservatives is free to the public to attend.

For further information, call Linda Pennell, administrator, at 815-535-6949.