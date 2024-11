Boys bowling

Sterling 3105, Rochelle 2961: Sterling’s David Oelrichs posted the high series of 604 to help lead the Golden Warriors to their first dual win of the season. Sterling’s Preston Near (555) had the high game with a 225.

Geneseo 3435, Erie-Prophetstown 2770: Keith Goodson led E-P with a 531 series and 209 game. Geneseo’s Adam Johnson posted the high series with a 657 and high game of 246.