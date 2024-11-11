Sterling Public Library bracing for disruptions as temps drop

STERLING — As temperatures continue to drop, Sterling Public Library staff members are expecting an increase in calls they will have to make to local law enforcement.

Director Jennifer Slaney said that as winter approaches, more homeless people will spend their days at the library. Over the years, library staff members have endured abusive and threatening behavior from some homeless people, while also fielding increased complaints from patrons claiming to have been verbally and physically harassed.

“The State Librarian made most libraries cooling and warming centers which is why most of these people come and we understand that,” Slaney said. “We wholeheartedly want them here but they have to abide by our rules just like everyone else. We only call the police when they become disruptive.”

Slaney said the library has dealt with the situation for nearly 20 years.

“You didn’t used to see people sleeping on the streets around here,” Slaney said. “Most of them sleep under the viaducts or along the river, but that is going to get harder with winter coming. I think you’re going to see it more. I think we all grew up hearing stories of a nice community that doesn’t really have homeless people. That’s because we weren’t seeing it as much. If you don’t see it, you don’t have the issue and I think now, people are starting to see we do have a homeless issue and it’s bigger than it used to be.”

The Sterling City Council has been working to address the issue, most recently considering a new ordinance to ban public camping. Meanwhile, Slaney said the situation is only getting worse.

“Until recently, it hasn’t been bad,” Slaney said. “But this year and last year was when it really started getting worse.”

Sterling police Chief Alex Chavira agrees.

According to Chavira, the Sterling Police Department responded to over 700 service calls regarding homeless individuals between Sept. 1, 2023, to Sept. 17, 2024. Those calls resulted in 113 custodial arrests and nine state citations ranging from property crimes, drug-related offenses, and violent crimes to disorderly conduct and public disturbance, obstruction and identification issues, as well as violations of sex offender registration and protection orders.

Chavira said his officers deal with this wide range of calls almost daily, many from business owners who do not mind homeless individuals hanging around so long as they conduct themselves respectfully.

“Most owners are empathetic to these individuals and their situation and just ask that we speak with them when these issues arise,” Chavira said. “They just don’t want them harassing their patrons, which is understandable. But after a few weeks of this carrying on and escalating, they ask us to move them along.”

Slaney said the library has tried to help, but mental illness and substance abuse often hinder their chances of success. She said the library has reached out to Sinnissippi Centers, a community-based behavioral healthcare center that provides care to Illinois residents in Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

“We’ve reached out to Sinnissippi and other organizations, and most of them have dealt with these people before,” Slaney said. “These organizations came back to us and said, ‘We’ve reached out but they don’t want help.’ So, what are we supposed to do if they don’t want help?”

Chavira said there is no good answer.

“We can’t force them to get the help,” Chavira said. “Believe it or not, if you’ve talked to any of them, many will tell you they don’t mind sleeping out here and doing nothing all day. It’s a problem.”