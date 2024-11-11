Lincoln Highway is topic of Fulton Historical Society’s Nov. 17 presentation

FULTON — The Fulton Historical Society will host a program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, titled “The Lincoln Highway: Its History, Impact and Continual Interest.”

The Lincoln Highway Commission’s mission was to create a thoroughfare across America. The route began at Times Square in New York City and ended in Lincoln Park in San Francisco.

Speakers at the Nov. 17 event will be the president and a board member of the national Lincoln Highway Association.

Kay Shelton Kozak currently teaches anthropology at Black Hawk and Joliet Community colleges. She is the president of the Lincoln Highway Association at the national level. She has over 20 years of experience providing presentations about the Lincoln Highway.

Ed Kozak is a paraprofessional in Downers Grove. He has been an Illinois High School Association football official for the past 40 years. He is an authority on Chicago sports and historic roads in Illinois. He serves on the Lincoln Highway Association as a national at-large director. Kay and Ed met while she was providing a tour on the Lincoln Highway.

Harold Smith, a member of the Fulton Historical Society, has traveled the entire Lincoln Highway. An extensive display case of Lincoln Highway memorabilia is a featured attraction in the Fulton Museum; most of the items are from the Harold Smith Collection.

The Fulton (Martin House) Museum is located at 707 10th Ave. The north door entrance is accessible.

Refreshments will be served.