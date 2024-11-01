Fulton wins 2nd straight regional title: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Fulton 2, Polo 0: The second-seeded Steamers won 25-16, 25-14 to win the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional title, their second straight. Fulton (26-9-1) advances to face top-seeded Galena in the Polo sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miraya Pessman (seven assists) had nine kills and Chloe Wilkin added six more as Brianne Brennan led Fulton with nine assists. Resse Germann had 11 digs.

Galena 2, Eastland 0: Fourth-seeded Eastland fell short 25-17, 25-20 to close the season 27-10, its most wins since 2021. Trixie Carroll had 17 kills and Olivia Klinefelter (1 ace) added eight for Eastland; Morgan McCullough had 13 digs and Keara Kaus had 29 assists.