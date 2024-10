Volleyball

Fulton 2, Mooseheart 0: Second-seeded Fulton won 25-5, 25-5 to advance to Wednesday’s Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal against sixth-seeded Hinckley-Big Rock (18-11) at 6 p.m. The Royals beat Indian Creek 17-25, 26-24, 25-18 on Monday. Miraya Pessman led Fulton with seven kills, adding five assists and four digs. Chloe Wilkin had five kills and Belle Curley had eight aces for the Steamers (24-9-1).